April 27, 1980 – January 16, 2021 (age 40)

Stefanie Jolene Jeppson Antrim passed from this life suddenly on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Steff was born on April 27, 1980 in Logan, Utah and was the daughter of Jenny and Jake Jeppson. Her parents divorced soon thereafter.

Never one to do things the conventional way, she was a surprise baby born 11 years after her next oldest sister, Cheryl. She was the youngest of 6 children and she loved all her older brothers and sisters. She was much closer in age to many of her nephews and nieces than she was to her own siblings. By the time she was in elementary school, it was just her and her mother at home, so they went on many adventures from Disneyland on one coast to Niagara Falls on the other. They had a unique bond and one could not live without the other.

As she got older, Stefanie met and married Shaun Antrim. After being told she probably wouldn’t be able to have children, she was thrilled to be blessed with two miracles, her boys Brice and Dillon. Stef and Shaun were later divorced.

Steff loved being outdoors in the mountains. Fishing and camping with friends and family were some of her favorite memories. She enjoyed growing beautiful flowers like her mother, cared for any animal that came her way, and loved everything about Christmas. She was a wonderful cook, always up for an adventure, and especially enjoyed her toes in the sand. She was a football fanatic and never missed watching her Pittsburg Steelers. However, none of that compared to the joy of being a mom to the loves of her life, Brice and Dillon.

Stefanie experienced many struggles. Her life was one of learning from her mistakes as well as her victories. She had many physical trials and battled constant pain over the years as well as addictions. Because of this, she was incredibly proud of the fact that she had been clean and sober for three years and counting. She was making great strides to put her life back together and was so optimistic for her future.

Stefanie is survived by her best friend and mother, Jenny Kirk, brother Steve (Janet) Jeppson, Franklin, Idaho; Pete (Tiffany) Jeppson, Lehi, Utah; Tina (Wayne) May, Boise, Idaho; Joe (Holly) Jeppson, Richmond, Utah; and Cheryl Hubbard; and well as her boys Brice and Dillion Antrim and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Stef was preceded in death by many but most importantly her father, Jake Jeppson, and her beloved step-father, Ron Kirk, whom she adored.

There will be a Celebration of Life service with viewing on Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00am for friends and 11:00 – 12:00 noon for family at Nelson Funeral Home located at 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah.