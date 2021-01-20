Utah State student-athletes continue to perform at high level in the classroom

LOGAN, Utah – Despite all the challenges caused by a worldwide pandemic the past year, Utah State student-athletes persevered in the classroom as the Aggies earned a combined grade point average of 3.36 last fall, tying the all-time high set in the spring of 2020.

During the 2020 fall semester, 72 student-athletes earned perfect grades, while 76.1 percent had a 3.0 GPA or higher. Furthermore, 82 student-athletes were named to the Dean’s List, an academic honor roll recognizing students who have achieved at least a 3.50 GPA in 15 or more graded credits. In all, 13 student-athletes competed in their sport, or would have due to COVID-19, while enrolled in graduate school courses.

The fall semester also marked the highest cumulative GPA for female student-athletes in USU history at 3.52, passing the previous best of 3.49. And Utah State’s football program earned a 3.0 or higher cumulative GPA at 3.05 for just the second time ever last fall.

Cumulative Team GPAs

Men’s Basketball – 3.03

Women’s Basketball – 3.38

Men’s Cross Country – 3.71

Women’s Cross Country – 3.74

Football – 3.05

Men’s Golf – 3.43

Gymnastics – 3.51

Softball – 3.45

Women’s Soccer – 3.53

Men’s Tennis – 3.42

Women’s Tennis – 3.54

Men’s Track and Field – 3.51

Women’s Track & Field – 3.59

Women’s Volleyball – 3.52