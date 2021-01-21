30 coronavirus deaths Thursday ties Utah’s pandemic record

LOGAN – The dubious record for the most COVID-19 deaths in Utah in one day was 30 on Dec. 17, 2020. The Utah Department of Health Thursday found 30 more fatalities, including a Cache County female over 85 years of age who was a long-term care facility resident.

She is the 52nd coronavirus fatality from northern Utah, with 29 from Box Elder County and 23 from Cache County.

Among the 30 reported Thursday, three occurred before Dec. 31, 2020, but the office of the Medical Examiner said those were added after a thorough investigation which took several weeks.

Including those in Thursday’s report, there have been 1,547 coronavirus deaths in Utah including 278 in January alone.

Total vaccines administered in Utah reached 193,777 Thursday, 12,608 more than Wednesday.

There were 92 new COVID-19 positives Thursday in northern Utah and 17,614 total cases in the Bear River district since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 644 patients in the district have been hospitalized: 453 of those are Cache County residents with 186 from Box Elder County and five from Rich County.

Among the 17,614 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District 16,055 have recovered.

The state’s rolling seven-day positive tests has slipped again to 1,829 and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19 percent.

Thursday there were 2,089 new COVID-19 positive tests reported and with 12,793 tested statewide the 24-hour positivity rate is 16 percent. Since the start of the pandemic in March there have been 330,469 positive tests.

Thursday the state reported 1,935,579 tests statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Across the state current hospitalizations slipped to 529 Thursday. There have been 12,803 COVID-19 hospitalizations the last 10 months.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 157,588 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,635 COVID deaths in Idaho with 991 positive tests in Franklin County, 314 positives in Bear Lake County and 291 in Oneida County.