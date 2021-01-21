Bench powers Green Canyon past Mountain Crest

HYRUM – In the middle of a 15-4 Mountain Crest run in the second quarter the Mustangs took a 18-15 lead three minutes into the quarter. Green Canyon trailed until five minutes left in the game when they took a 38-37 lead. Both teams traded baskets but after the Mustangs went up 40-39 with four and-a-half minutes left, the Wolves responded with an 11-1 run the rest of the way for a 50-41 win.

In the fourth quarter Mountain Crest was on the wrong end of two potential charge calls. Cade DeBoard drew a blocking foul on Caden Jones for the Mustangs that looked like it should have been a charge. Then two minutes later Jake Lundin ran into Miles Crowshaw who hit the deck for the Mustangs with no call. Spencer Maughn got two wide open three point looks after Lundin got the offensive board and hit the second one that spurred the final run as the Mustangs looked deflated.

Both teams were dealing with injuries to their top players. Green Canyon’s Cade DeBoard struggled with a hurt wrist, only finishing with four points (averaging almost 18 on the season) and sat most of the second half. Mountain Crest found out senior Tanner Bone is lost for the season after a foot injury. Coach McClure got big contributions from his bench to make up for the hurt DeBoard.

Jared Anderson and Spencer Maughn combined for 19 points, 17 of them in the second half. Brady Smith was the player of the game for the Wolves finishing with a game high 17 as the Mustangs couldn’t keep him out of the paint. Smith, Maughn and Anderson combined for 25 second half points and 15 of Wolves’ 19 fourth quarter points.

Without Bone coach Andersen got 12 points from Miles Crowhaw and 11 from Nick Lefevre, but the Mustangs only had two bench points to Green Canyon’s 19. The two only combined for three points in the final quarter. Leading scorer Joseph Hunsaker was held to only six points, all of them in the second quarter.

Through the first three quarters Lefevre was able to get to the bucket at will and his penetration also got good looks for Croshaw, all 12 of his points were from three. However, late in the third quarter Lundin and Smith took turns guarding Lefevre and did a better job keeping him out of the paint. Maughn also played most of the second half for the injured DeBoard and face guarded Croshaw late and even blocked two of his shots after he scored all 12 of his points in the first three quarters.

Transition defense continues to be an issue for Mountain Crest. The Mustangs turned it over five times in the opening quarter and went down 11-7 after won, but looked like the better team from the second quarter going in to the fourth. However, Green Canyon was able to hang around thanks to fast break points as Mountain Crest finished with 13 turnovers to Green Canyon’s eight. The Wolves didn’t turn it over in the final period.

Mountain Crest is now (2-10) on the season and (0-2) in region play. They host Bear River on Friday. Green Canyon got their first win in region play (1-1) and now is (8-6) on the season. The Wolves are now (6-1) on the season in games decided by 11 points or less. Logan will be in North Logan to take on Green Canyon Friday.

Other Scores:

(9-3, 2-0) Sky View 70

(9-3, 1-1) Logan 60

(7-7, 2-0) Ridgeline 78

(7-6, 0-2) Bear River 68