May 12, 1933 – January 19, 2021 (age 87)

Our dearest Mom, Grandma, Nana, sister, and friend, Carol Ione Hopkins Petersen, “Hop” passed away of natural causes on January 19, 2021 at Maple Springs Assisted Living Center. She was 87.

Mom was born on May 12, 1933 in Logan, Utah. She was the daughter of Wallace Henry Hopkins and Frances Ione Hunt and the oldest of three children. Mom had two younger sisters: Fay and Walda. She treasured family Jeep rides up Logan Canyon.

Carol attended Woodruff Elementary, Logan Jr. High, and graduated from Logan High School. Mom was a skilled typist long before computers, and typed dissertations to help Dad obtain his Doctorate degree. As her children grew older, Carol went back to college. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Utah State University and was a Member of the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society.

Carol taught at Hillcrest Elementary for 28 years. She was an excellent school teacher. She was dedicated, creative, and made her classroom a positive place for the children to learn.

Mom married her sweetheart, Molen Larry Petersen, son of Molen LeGrande and Mary Maughan Petersen, May 8, 1953 in the Logan LDS Temple. They had two children: Steven and Wendie. Mom and Dad were a team. They supported each other in all aspects of life. They found joy in being together at home or traveling to various education conventions for Larry’s work. Mom and Dad were known to just hop in the car and head to Jackson Hole for “bread and milk” or “follow the moon” to Lake Tahoe. What a joyous reunion for them to be together again after 17 years. They loved each other immeasurably.

Mom was an avid reader, whether it was a novel, poetry, scriptures, crossword puzzles, maps, or the National Geographic. Mom loved to learn and took great joy in sharing that gift with others. She always read to her children and grandchildren.

Mom loved to knit, crochet, cross-stitch, sing, paint, decorate for each holiday, and collect bird figurines and birdhouses. After Larry passed away, Mom was able to travel to many places she had read about with Larry’s family: “The Hyrum Bunch”.

Mom loved being a Grandma to her grandchildren and Nana to her great-grand. Spending time together while laughing over her odd adventures with hedgehogs, playing board games, and traveling together created cherished and priceless memories. Mom loved hearing them play their piano, flute, or banjo. “We Love You to the Moon and back Grandma, and forever!”

Mom belonged to many different organizations: Relief Society, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, Literati Book Club, and ExLebris, her literary group.

Mom was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a strong testimony of the Savior. She earned her Golden Gleaner Award and sang with the “Singing Mothers”. She was a Relief Society teacher and served on the Stake Mutual Board, but her favorite calling was Jr. Primary Chorister. In her 70’s, Mom was an ordinance worker in the Logan Temple.

Carol was a breast cancer survivor, survived multiple broken hips, and fought hard each time to regain her health. She never quit. During this pandemic, the last ten months of physically not being able to be with her family was Mom’s final challenge. Her mottos: “Always keep smiling” and “Don’t think about it, just do it.”

Carol is survived by her two children, Steve (Jill), and Wendie (Reed) Dixon, seven grandchildren, and her sweet great-grand. Sister, Fay (Lowell) Decker; brother-in-law, Farrell Petersen; sister-in law, Gloria Anderson (Daryl Ward), and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Preceded in death by her parents, sister Walda, brother-in law Tom Anderson, and sister-in law Carol Dee Petersen.

Due to COVID-19, a private viewing for family and her close friends will be held Monday, January 25, 2021 at 11:00am at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street in Logan, Utah. Masks and social distancing are mandatory.

Honoring Carol’s wishes but due to the weather, an “indoor graveside service” will follow at 12:00 noon and will be streamed live.

Services may be viewed by clicking here. Password: Petersen

Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.

We know Mom would want us to thank her loving family and caring friends for their love and support throughout her life. Thanks also to the doctors, administration, and staff at Maple Springs Assisted Living Center who cared for Mom over the years. We are so grateful.

In lieu of sending flowers for the service, please send them to someone who is isolated during this COVID pandemic. Let the blossoms lift their spirits.

“We love you, Mom! We will see each other again!”

