Ensign has enjoyed meeting and talking with delegates ahead of county special election

A special election on January 30th will decide who will replace Craig Buttars as Cache County Executive, after Buttars was tapped by new Governor Cox to be commissioner of the Utah Department of Agriculture.

One of the four candidates seeking that position is local businessman Marc Ensign. On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, Ensign said it’s been a rush from filing ahead of the election but has found talking with delegates to be enjoyable.

“It’s been busy, but it’s been good. It’s been a lot of fun for me to reach out to the delegates and talk to each one on the phone and listen to them and hear their concerns and their priorities for the county, and maybe getting to share a little bit of my background and my plan for the county going forward. It’s been a constructive two weeks.”

Ensign is the former owner of Ensign Toyota-Honda and was a candidate this past summer for a seat on the Cache County Council.

The other candidates vying for the executive job are Dave Erickson, David Zook and Ladd Kennington. A debate with the candidates will be held Wednesday, Jan. 27th on the Cache Republican Party’s Facebook Page.