June 5, 1034 – January 18, 2021 (age 86)

Norma Neeley Price, 86, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021, in Brigham City, Utah.

Norma was born June 5, 1934, in Blackfoot, Idaho, a daughter of Clara Clark and Paul Evans Neeley.

She grew up in Salt Lake City and lived in Sandy and then moved to Brigham City in 1968. Norma graduated from West High School in Salt Lake City.

Norma married Clyde L. Price on May 12, 1966 in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She was a faithful member of the LDS Church and serving in many callings. Her favorite was Relief Society President at both the ward and stake level.

Norma was a member and president of the Ladies Community Club.

She sang in, and was president of, the Hills of Home women’s choir. She loved gardening and kept an immaculate yard, was an amazing cook and loved gathering with family and having them around her; she enjoyed going to movies and camping with family.

Norma worked for Dr. Joseph Hillam in Brigham City, Utah.

Surviving are husband, Clyde; children: Janet Price, Reed (Lori) Price, Paul (Jodi) Price, and Jill Stephens; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Wayne (May-Lynne) Neeley. Preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Jennifer; a brother and a sister.

Special thanks to all the loving caregivers at Gables Assisted Living of Brigham City.

Private family graveside services will be held Monday, January 25, 2021 at 1:00pm at Calls Fort Cemetery.

To view the live stream of the services visit please click here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.