COWBOY POETRY: Grandpa’s Cell Phone

Bryce Angell is a cowboy poet. Angell was raised on a farm/ranch in the St. Anthony, Idaho area with approximately 75 head of horses. Horses remain an important part of Angell's life. Angell shares his poetry with Cache Valley Daily every Friday.

I’ve lived so many years without a cell phone at my side. Then my wife bought me

an IPhone, been a rollercoaster ride!

She said, “We’ll get you Facebook. Check the grandkids every day. You’ll see

their faces even though two thousand miles away.”

I love to watch the videos of grandkid’s soccer games. And read their comments

how the other team had called them names.

But when I text my comments, ‘twas disastrous from the start. My crooked

fingers pressed a GIF. Embarrassed this ol’ fart.

I know my grandkids love me. But they think I’m old as dirt. And when I’m on the

phone they say, “It’s time for high alert!”

My brand-new cell phone surely is a mystery to me. I prob’ly should be thinking,

“Keep it under lock and key?”

So, I accidentally found this girl named Siri, on my phone. She always wants to

help me. Better leave that gal alone.

Cuz, I shudder what my wife would say. She’s the jealous type, you know. Ya get

two ladies fighting, hard to say what who might throw.

My son text me the other day. Said, “Check your Facebook page. You better take

a seat, it’s gonna rattle your ol’ cage.”

I opened up my Facebook page. I’d never done before. It claimed I played with

paper dolls. I hoped there wasn’t more.

How did I type in paper dolls? It must be someone’s ploy. So, I changed the

disappointing words to plain ol’ country boy.

The general population thinks a cell phone is a must. I might agree if only I had

fingers, I could trust.

Yes, my cell phone keeps me guessing. It’s been trouble as a whole. And by the

way, so far, my phone ain’t called a single soul.