Fatal house fire in Logan

Fatal house fire near 60 E. 200 S. in Logan, Jan. 22, 2022 (Will Feelright)

LOGAN — Law enforcement and fire fighters were called to a fatal house fire early Friday morning. The blaze occurred near 60 E. 200 S.

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said an officer was patrolling through the neighborhood and was the first one on the scene.

“At roughly 5 a.m. one of our officers (was) driving by and noticed the house was fully engulfed in flames and smoke,” explained Simmons.

As fire fighters arrived, the home was fully consumed in flames. They set up an offensive strategy, and began extinguishing the fire from the outside.

Once the flames on the exterior were extinguished, a group of fire fighters entered the inside of the home. As they moved through the house, they located the body of one of the victims.

Simmons confirmed that at least one person died in the blaze and investigators are trying to determine what happened.

“The State Fire Marshal has been called. Obviously, our fire and police arson investigators are here and will be working throughout the day to determine the cause of the fire, the identity and all the other details of the fire.”

Police closed off 200 S. between Main St. and 100 E. while they investigate the fire. The closure is expected to be in place most of the day.

