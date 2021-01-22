December 02, 1936 – January 17, 2021 (age 84)

George Duane Orullian, 84, passed away on January 17, 2021, from complications of dementia and COVID-19.

He was born on December 2, 1936, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to George Henry Orullian and Gertrude Mary Bouck Orullian. Because he shared first names with his father, he was called Duane throughout his life.

He was raised in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in the apartment above the pro shop at Pinecrest Municipal Golf Course where his father was the club professional. Duane and his parents traveled often in the winter months when the golf course was closed. They were very close to his mother’s and father’s families and he developed very close relationships with his extended family.

He attended Emerson Elementary School, O.E. Bell Junior High School and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1955. He excelled in track and golf and was offered scholarships in both sports to Utah State University. He attended and graduated from Utah State with a Bachelor’s degree in Entomology. He worked most of his career in the pest control and agricultural industries, retiring from the Kern County California Agricultural Commissioner’s Office in 1999.

Duane met Joan Hansen while attending LDS Institute classes at Utah State and they were married in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on July 9, 1959. Throughout their over 61 years of marriage, Duane and Joan were best friends and inseparable. Even after dementia took over his ability to function, they were able to live together in the memory care at Covington Senior Living in Lehi, Utah. His greatest desire was to be with Joan.

He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many positions in the Church. His and Joan’s favorite time was serving in the Logan Utah Temple. They looked forward to the early mornings and going out to lunch when they were finished.

He enjoyed many hobbies including hunting, fishing, collecting insects and reading history books, but his favorite was participating in civil war reenactments in Utah and especially in California with his cousin, Bill.

Duane is survived by his wife, Joan, daughter Janette (Keith) Steele, son Craig (Corby) Orullian, grandsons Logan Steele, Jedediah (Mariah) Orullian, Samuel Orullian, Gabriel Orullian, granddaughters Kierstin Steele, Sarah Orullian and great-granddaughter Adelaide Orullian. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wing Mortuary.