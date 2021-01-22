Idaho governor rips state lawmakers amid pandemic concerns

Written by Keith Ridler - Associated Press
January 22, 2021
The Idaho House of Representatives debates a constitutional amendment in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time Idaho Legislature to call itself back into session has passed the House and is headed to the Senate. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has ripped state lawmakers for jeopardizing efforts to fight the coronavirus and called on residents to contact their senators and representatives. They’re pushing legislation aiming to strip away some of his authority during a crisis like the pandemic.

The Republican governor said Friday that the GOP-led Legislature is perpetuating false information and trying to score political points rather than help fight the pandemic.

Lawmakers have put forward legislation aimed at ending Little’s coronavirus emergency declaration. Little says ending the emergency could cost the state millions in federal aid and slow vaccinations.

Lawmakers say they’re angry about coronavirus restrictions.

