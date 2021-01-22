Kay Lorraine Carter Wilde

Kay Wilde, passed from this life due to incidence of age, January 19, 2021 at the age of 83.

Kay was born June 24, 1937, to Linden and Alta Carter. She was raised in Porterville, Utah with her siblings, and graduated from Morgan High School.

It was during this time that she met the love of her life, Jerry Wilde, on a blind date set up by her best friend. After they met, the two were nearly inseparable except for the two years he was serving in the Army in Europe.

After Dad returned home, they were married in the Salt Lake City, Latter Day Saint Temple on May 18, 1956. After that they were never apart.

A few short years after being married they had the opportunity to purchase the farm in Harper Ward where they have lived to this day. This was only made possible because of the contributions Mom willingly gave as a wife, partner, worker, cook, cattle hauler, farm hand, truck driver and mother.

From their marriage they raised five children together to know and learn the responsibility of hard work, love and caring, and helping others. Mom, along with Dad, worked hard to provide their family with special memories and experiences from holidays, to vacations, and regular life on the farm.

Mom always kept a good home full of love and cheer, and her kitchen was always the focal point of our home. Mom was a tremendous cook and homemaker that never failed to provide for her family and so many friends that were always welcome in her home. Mom was also a very accomplished seamstress that provided us all with such a wide array of clothing and other items over the years as well as many quilts and blankets that found their way to many others. Her cooking and sewing skills were only two of the many things she taught all her children.

Besides helping raise a family and taking care of a home, she gave all five of her children so many memories and deserves so much credit for helping haul each one of us down the road from Utah to Wisconsin to countless rodeos and queen contests, along with numerous ball games and was always our biggest fan.

Mom also enjoyed participating on many softball teams and bowling leagues over the years.

She volunteered many times as an election judge in her home. She loved to travel with Dad and close family friends, Jack and Sharon Webster.

Her faith was very important to her and she served in several capacities throughout the years, most notably, as a Primary President and teacher, and Relief Society President and presidencies. Mom and Dad served three missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; eighteen months in Hong Kong, eighteen months in Birmingham, England, and two years at home as service missionaries. Mom was always a perfect and patient example to her family of Christlike charity and love.

Over the years Mom made so many good friends that they are too numerous to name but one bunch and their families will know who they are by the nickname they went by, The Steel Magnolias. Most of that group has also passed on and there will no doubt be a reunion on the other side.

During her life, Mom was never far from Dad’s side by her own choice, and together they made a wonderful life for themselves and love each other in ways that can’t be fully expressed. Dad has always been adamant that he could never have had a better friend, wife, partner, and companion.

Kay is survived by her husband Jerry, children; Deb, JD (Carol), Sue (Brian), Julie, Kory (Emily), 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, along with her brothers Gary Carter, Blair Carter, and sister Sharel Howard.

Our family would like to express our gratitude and love for the many friends that have offered support and love at this time, with a special mention to the tremendous individuals and staff that provided such tender and attentive care for our mother at Maple Springs Brigham City and Integrity Hospice Care in her short time there.

Funeral will be held for the family only on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Those wishing to view the live stream of the Services, please click here.

A viewing will be on Wednesday evening, January 27, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm for those who wish to attend at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.