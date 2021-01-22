Laura Lee Slama born November 20, 1955 in Ogden, Utah. Laura passed away on January 20, 2021 at the Davis Hospital due to complications of COVID-19.

Laura lived in Utah all her life and graduated from high school in Ogden, Utah.

Laura worked for OC Tanner for 13 years.

Laura’s passion in life was dancing and singing.

She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Laura spent her last four years of her life at the Rocky Mountain Care Center.

Laura will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Laura is survived by her parents, Udene and Amos Daniel Slama, her siblings Dana Slama Jones (Mark A.) of Marriott-Slaterville, Utah; Michele (Lance) Sparks of Perry, Utah; Daniel (Leona) Slama of Washington Terrace, Utah and loved by many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her sister, Lana Udene Slama, niece, Heather Fraga and grandparents, James and Josephine Slama and Shirley and Edith Byington.

A celebration of Laura’s life will be held at a later date.

Family Has Requested No Flowers.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.