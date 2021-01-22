PHOTO GALLERY: Colorado State 84, USU 76

Written by Cache Valley Daily
January 22, 2021
Utah State guard Steven Ashworth (3) reacts after knocking the ball out of bounds during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

Photos by pool photographer Eli Lucero

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.