Tawny Leigh Wade Cramer

July 31, 1987 – January 17, 2021 (age 33)

Tawny Leigh Cramer (nee Wade), beloved mother, daughter, sister and wife, died on January 17, 2021, at the age of 33.

She was born in Ogden, Utah, on July 31, 1987, to Mitchel and Leslie Wade.

Tawny graduated Box Elder High School in 2005 and moved frequently until finding a family in The Dalles, Oregon. She married Ryan Cramer on February 15, 2015. Their son, West Leroy Cramer, was born later that year on May 28, 2015.

She wielded a headstrong personality and a ruthless sense of humor, but was adored by many people in as many zip codes. Her upbringing in the outdoors translated throughout her life, and she was a frequent hunting companion to her father, and to her husband and son.

Her home in The Dalles was the joy of her life, and she was happiest caring for her husband and son. She built her life around deep convictions of marriage and family, and held the people in her life to high and honorable standards. Her son is her continuing gift to those who mourn her. Born dangerously premature, he grew under his parents’ care to be as willful and lively as his mother.

The beauty of Tawny’s soul will be remembered forever by those who knew her best and loved her most. She was hilarious, candid, and compassionate. We bid a heartbroken farewell to a special woman, and wish her everlasting peace.

Tawny is survived by her husband, Ryan; son, West; parents, Mitchel and Leslie Wade (nee Coss); brother, Ross (Gabrielle) Wade; niece, Lydia Wade; additionally, many friends and family who love and will remember her.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at 5:00pm at Myer’s Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Masks and social distancing will be required for all in attendance.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.