Investigators still trying to confirm the cause of fatal house fire

Boarded up home near 60 E. 200 S. in Logan a day after a fire that killed one man (Will Feelright).

LOGAN — Investigators are still trying to determine how a house fire started Friday morning killing one man. The blaze was first reported by a police officer, patrolling the neighborhood near 60 E. 200 S., just before 5 a.m.

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said the fire appeared to have started in the front room of the home. Exactly what started the blaze is still being confirmed by the State Fire Marshal and arson investigators.

As fire fighters arrived early Friday morning, the home was fully consumed in flames. They set up an offensive strategy, and began extinguishing the fire from the outside.

Once the flames on the exterior were extinguished, four fire fighters entered the inside of the home. As they moved through the house, they located the body of the victim.

Simmons said, the victim was located in the same room where it’s believed the fire started. The man’s body was turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to conduct an autopsy.

Officers believe they know the victim’s identity. They are waiting however to release it, until medical examiners confirm the identity through DNA.

Simmons explained that flames from the fire produced intense heat inside the home that destroyed much of its contents. It is believed to be a complete loss.

Police closed off 200 S. between Main St. and 100 E. most of Friday, while they investigated the fire.

Simmons said they do not believe the man’s death was a homicide. There hadn’t been any recent police involvements at the home.

