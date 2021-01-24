Five more COVID deaths found in Northern Utah over the weekend

LOGAN – Utah’s coronavirus death count for the weekend totaled 48, and five of the 24 fatalities Friday were residents of northern Utah, including two males over 85 from Cache County, and from Box Elder County a male and a female, both between 65 and 84 years and a male over 85.

There have been 56 COVID-19 deaths in the Bear River Health District: 31 from Box Elder County, 25 from Cache County and none in Rich County.

Including 11 deaths Saturday and 13 Sunday there have been 1,595 coronavirus deaths in Utah including 326 in January alone.

Total vaccines administered in Utah reached 228,348 Sunday, 6,073 more than Saturday.

There were 85 new COVID-19 positives Sunday in northern Utah and 17,949 total cases in the Bear River district since the start of the outbreak.

A total of 660 patients in the district have been hospitalized: 465 of those are Cache County residents with 190 from Box Elder County and five from Rich County.

Among the 17,949 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 16,4541 have recovered.

The state’s rolling seven-day positive tests declined again Sunday to 1,794 (a week ago it was 2,584). The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.4 percent.

Sunday there were 1,516 new COVID-19 positive tests reported and with 7,331 tested statewide. Since the start of the pandemic in March there have been 336,405 positive tests.

Sunday the state reported 1,965,485 tests statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Across the state current hospitalizations slipped to 461 Sunday. Those occupying ICU beds was down by 40 from Saturday. There have been 13,016 COVID-19 hospitalizations the last 10 months.

The latest Idaho report indicates there are 159,506 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,669 COVID deaths in Idaho with exactly 1,000 positive tests in Franklin County, 323 positives in Bear Lake County and 297 in Oneida County.