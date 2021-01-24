This year’s Marriage Celebration is much easier to attend all the classes and workshops

LOGAN — USU Extension is co-sponsoring the Utah Marriage Celebration, along with the state of Utah and the Utah Commission on Marriage.

The goal is to to promote healthy marriages and ideas such as learning and evolving inside a marriage to keep it healthy for both the adults and for the family as well.

This year’s event will be held online on February 19th. On a recent KVNU For the People program, USU Extension Associate Professor Naomi Brower talked about how this came to be.

“I actually got involved with this conference clear back when I started in 2008. So I’ve been hosting an event very similar to this but just in the Ogden area. In the past it’s been called the Northern Utah Marriage Celebration, but because, of course, of current situations with (COVID-19), we decided to go online this year.

“I’m really excited about it because it gives us an opportunity to provide resources from beyond just the local professionals here and experts that are here in Utah, but even across the nation,” according to Brower.

It might seem a negative to not hold the event in person, but she’s hoping many more will attend online.

“I think it’s kind of sped us up in some ways because, like I mentioned, we could bring in people from out-of-state that we would never be able to afford bringing here. And, in addition, I think something else that’s really a perk this year is that we’re able to offer it at much less cost because we don’t have the cost of a location and refreshments and all those things.

“So, we hope that people will bring their own snacks, and come enjoy us. And we’re also going to be doing recordings of everything, which is a great perk.”

Brower said in the past they’ve had people who wanted to go to all the classes but could not because there was no way to record everything.

But this year, being able to record everything and have it available for 30 days after the conference people will be able to see everything.

Registration is required, tickets are $10 per couple until January 31st. After that it’s $15 per couple.

For more information, go to MarriageCelebration2021.eventbrite.com or relationships.usu.edu.