2021-22 Kindergarten registration begins in the Cache County School District

NORTH LOGAN – The Cache County School District is looking for all future kindergarten students. If you have a child who will be five before September 1, 2021 (or if you have a family member or neighbor who has a child turning five before September 1, 2021) and will be attending school in Cache County School District, it is time to begin the process of registering that child for kindergarten.

In order to streamline the process and reduce the amount of time spent at the school, the bulk of the registration process will take place online. Parents of future kindergarten students should go to the district website, click on the “For Parents” tab, and find the link for “Kindergarten Registration” under the Registration heading. Instructions and requirements are also further explained there.

The online registration process is simple, but there will be some wait time as emails are generated back to the registering parents. Once the online process is complete, you will need to gather the required documents and plan to take them to the school your child will be attending on March 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or on March 11 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. We ask that you begin the online registration process early so that the online portion is completed before coming to the school with the required documents.

If you have any questions, or need more information, please contact the school where the child will be attending kindergarten. We are looking forward to serving your child!

2021_Kindergarten_Registration