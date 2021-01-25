Arlene Maughan Liechty

October 29, 1927 ~ January 16, 2021 (age 93)



If you are now reading this, I have just finished writing the final page and now have completed my original and my one and only: BOOK OF LIFE

With the quaking aspen trees turning a bright yellow, and the maple trees were already a bright fire engine red, along with new fallen white snow on the evergreen trees on the mountain tops. On that extremely beautiful fall Saturday, exactly nine decades, 3 years, 2 months and 18 days ago in Franklin county, the city of Preston, Idaho, I entered this world. My father was Lewis P. Maughan, a larger than life gentle man. An equally amazing lady, Ethel Redford was my mother’s name. If ever there was a God created a perfect couple, they were it.

As I sit writing and reflecting on my life today, I realized that for the last few years I have been the last of my father and mother’s family; which consisted of four extremely beautiful ladies and two adventuresome young men; Louis A. Maughan, Ramona Nielson, Flora June Obray, myself, my little sister Laree R. Watkins, and my baby brother Gerald R. Maughan.

I attended school at Lincoln Elementary school in Hyrum, Utah, Logan Jr. High School, South Cache High School, Logan High School (where I graduated), then Utah State University (GO BIG BLUE). During these above-mentioned years, I spent my free time at our family cabin up in Logan Canyon along with working at and helping out at my father’s store Allen Mercantile in Hyrum, Utah.

Every little girl/young lady dreams of finding their Prince Charming; their knight in shining armor. I found mine! He was a smart, extremely good looking, muscular farm boy named Seymour K. Liechty from Providence, Utah. We were married on a hot and perfect summer day, August 1, 1946 for all time and eternity in the Logan Temple. We spent many wonderful years getting to know each other along with chasing and experiencing our dreams and goals together. Seymour and I were married for one month short of 65 years.

The years were 1953-1955 when we accepted a call to serve an LDS Mission to the Montevideo mission in Uruguay. We had to look this place up on a map to see where it was. Along with our friends and family. Then we were informed that we needed to become fluent in Spanish.

In the summer of 1957, our son arrived, David M. Liechty (Michelle). Their three daughters, Nicole M. Liechty, Sarah M. Liechty, and Mariah D. Liechty Luzack (Daniel); my great-granddaughter Riley M. Liechty.

In the summer of 1960, our daughter Jan Marie Liechty was born.

As the family grew older, my love for music returned stronger than ever. I auditioned in March of 1968 and was accepted in the LDS Mormon Tabernacle Choir, where I served in that wonderful and glorious capacity for 20 years. There I had the chance to meet many new acquaintances and their families, which are still my lifelong friends to this very day.

With our children grown, Seymour and I, one day, reached high on a shelf, that we could barely reach, and retrieved an old dusty box. When we cleaned the dust and cobwebs off, we found that it contained our long-ago dreams that we had put on hold. We then carefully dusted each one off as it was removed, we looked at each other and realized we still have a lot of dreams to chase and experience. We had better get going; there are quite a few things still left in this old box that we wanted to see and experience.

It is with great and wonderful heart felt thankfulness that I would like to thank those that have taken care of me and allowed me the extra time so that I could finish writing the last pages of my book of life here on earth. Jan Marie, Suzy Clark, Stephanie Smart, who have helped me with the suffering and pain. Last and finally to all my friends that have stopped by to reminiscence, talk with me, and just be there with me, words are not enough, but THANK YOU.

I have already prepared my travel plans which are as follows:

You are all invited to my viewing which will be held on the evening of Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple, Salt Lake City, Utah.

Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 1:00pm in Cache Valley Utah, at the beautiful Providence City Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd, River Heights, Utah where I will once again join Seymour and together will watch the quaking aspen turn a bright yellow; the maple trees will already be a bright fire engine red; along with newly fallen white snow that will be on the evergreen trees high on the mountain tops.

I am requesting that in lieu of flowers, please help better someone else’s life with a donation to the LDS church Perpetual Education Fund.

As in the words to a song that I sang for many years in the tabernacle choir, “ALL IS WELL”.

Adios,

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Larkin Mortuary.