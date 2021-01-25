July 10, 1936 – January 20, 2021 (age 84)

Our beautiful mother and grandmother, Carol Thomas Gruwell 84, passed peacefully from this earthly life on January 20, 2021.

She was born July 10, 1936 in Central Arizona the youngest of five siblings to Ernest S. Thomas and Velma P. Combs.

She is survived by her four children, Jerry Jarvis (Ada), Colleen McCarty (Alan), Cindy Hogan (Rick) and Jeff Gruwell (Shauna). She leaves behind 17 loving grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren who will miss her dearly.

Her family moved to Casa Grande, Arizona where her father owned and operated a service station/repair shop with attached diner. Carol’s father passed away when she was only twelve. She and her three sisters were known around town as, The Thomas Sisters.

She cultivated many friendships during her childhood, and they are still close to this day. She often spoke fondly of her early years and close knit family. During her high school years, she was in Rainbow Girls, National Honor Society and lettered in tennis.

She worked for the Long Theaters where she met her future husband. She married Jerry R. Gruwell July 15, 1956, they were later divorced.

She began her secretarial career working for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Westover AFB while Jerry was in Basic training, various banks and White Sands Aerospace Museum. Jerry served in the Air Force for twenty years. During that time Carol traveled extensively as a military wife. Despite the many dislocations and challenges associated with military life, she was always able to establish a wonderful loving home in each location. She counted 28 different moves in her lifetime.

She was so proud of all her loved ones! She always said her greatest accomplishment in life was being a mother and extremely attentive grandmother. Her children being, “The Jewels in Her Crown”. Each time you expressed your love, her come back would always be, “I love you twice as much”.

Another joy of mom’s was sneaking some sweet sugar off the back of cute little grandkids necks after a kiss. In our youth, we fondly remember her singing or humming some of her favorite songs like, You Are My Sunshine and Have I told You Lately”. Her special Sunday night dinners of homemade fried chicken, gravy and lemon meringue pie.

Admired by all who knew her, Carol lived a life of personal integrity, pure in heart and a blessed daughter of God, she loved Jesus Christ. She was strong, genuine and known for her humility, compassion and gratitude. She leaves a legacy of love to all her family, friends and those she interacted with. She would always take time to be a listening ear, you could feel of her empathy, love and concern. She had a light-hearted personality, full of humor and sassiness.

She was extremely patriotic and had multiple family members serve in the armed services. Her memory and ability to recall put us all to shame, she was meticulous in many ways. She was an extensive journal writer, wrote poetry, loved square dancing, tennis and compiling photo albums.

Later in life while confined to her bed, her joy was watching the Hallmark channel and all “It’s happy endings” as real life should be. She truly will be missed; we are happy she is now pain free and enjoying her family reunion on the other side.

Our family would like to thank CNS Hospice of Logan and Sunshine Terrace. We wish to express extreme gratitude to her friends and care givers that helped make Mom’s final days more comfortable. Especially Robert Chandler, Debra Smith, Hope Frances, Noelle Call, Dan Judd and so many, many more.

The family would ask that in lieu of flowers, to please donate to Tunnel To Towers Foundation or the Cache Community Food Bank.

Due to COVID-19 circumstances, only a private family viewing will be held. A celebration of Carol’s life will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 12:00 noon for immediate family. We invite others to join virtually.

Following the service, interment will take place at the Logan City Cemetery.

The celebration service will be streamed via Zoom. Services may be viewed by clicking here.