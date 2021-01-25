Diana Law Christensen, 80, passed away Wednesday January 20, 2021 at Monte Vista Hills Health Care Center in Pocatello, Idaho.

Diana was born in Declo, Idaho to Orville and Aretta Law on February 16, 1940. The family moved regularly and Diana was born while living at what the family called “the goat ranch”. By the time she was in high school the family lived in Susanville, California and it is there she graduated from Lassen High in 1958.

Diana took on several endeavors for a few years after high school including a few months in San Francisco with some cousins and starting college at USU before settling down some in Provo, Utah and getting her Bachelor of Science in Clothing and Textiles from BYU. After graduation she landed a job in Payette, Idaho but soon transferred to Montpelier, Idaho as the Home Extension Agent. It is while living there that she met and married Clare Christensen in 1970.

Together they raised 5 children in Mink Creek, Idaho near Preston. They were married for 30 years, but the marriage ended in divorce. As her children got older she had a desire to continue her education and went back to school. She graduated with a Master of Science in Human Environments from USU in 1994.

Diana worked as the Extension Agent in Lander, Wyoming and Gooding, Idaho which she loved.

As retirement age approached, Diana desired to serve an LDS mission so she retired and turned in her mission papers. She served in the Milan, Italy mission. She worked in the office and loved learning about Italy and loved serving and helping the young elders and sisters.

Diana was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and enjoyed many callings. She was often asked to teach whether it be in primary, Sunday School, or Relief Society. In her later years she became a passionate indexer.

Diana loved to travel, explore new places, seek out knowledge, and eat as healthy as she could. She collected native artifacts, learned to weave, and studied ethnic cultures. Her children remember her as being education motivated, style driven, and loving anything brown.

Diana is survived by her 5 children, Stephen (Alecia) Christensen of Corvallis, Oregon; Robin (Joseph) Francom of Mahomet, Illinois; Janna (Rodney) Small of Preston, Idaho; Tiffany (Lee) Kinder of Wasilla, Alaska; Devin (Shaundeen) Christensen of Layton, Utah; three siblings, Francis Law, Dennis Law, David Law; 30 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son-in-law, William Wolfley, her parents, and five siblings.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, in Preston, Idaho. There will be a viewing from 10:00 – 10:45am also at Webb Funeral Home.

Services will be live streamed at 11:00am MST and may be viewed by clicking here.

Please observe mask and physical distancing recommendations.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.