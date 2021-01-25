October 20, 1933 – January 22, 2021 (age 87)

Frances Pritchett Balls Danielson returned to her Heavenly Father January 22, 2021. She passed away peacefully at Maple Springs in North Logan, Utah.

She was born October 20, 1933, on her mother’s 40th birthday, in Salmon, Idaho, the daughter of John Edwin Pritchett and Elizabeth Velettie Hiatt and the youngest of eight children.

Frances married Ralph Verl Balls in September 15, 1950, and immediately took residence in Hyde Park, Utah where her five children were born, Robert, Vicky, Brian, Kay Dawn and Brent.

Frances was a fun-loving mother who always had time for her children. Games and puzzles were always in rich abundance, along with celebrations for birthdays. Her candy drawer, Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas parties and New Year’s Day soup parties will always be treasured memories.

When Frances was 38 years old, her soul mate Ralph was killed in a construction accident. She courageously finished raising her five children and remarried ten years later.

Lester August Danielson became a beloved husband and stepfather. Frances spent 21 happy years in Glenwood, Minnesota, volunteering at the grade school and working in the church as a Young Women’s leader and Relief Society President.

Frances loved game shows, reading, chocolate, and Dr. Pepper, but her real passion was good friends. She will always be treasured and she will surely be missed by all who knew her.

Frances is survived by her five children, Robert James Balls (Sue), Vicky Lafran Myers (Ron deceased), Brian Ralph Balls (Debbie), Kay Dawn Hatch (Kelly), and Brent Raymond Balls. She has 21 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren and 2 great, great- grandchildren.

Meeting Frances on the other side will be her parents, her two husbands, Ralph Verl Balls and Lester Danielson, her son-in-law, Ron Myers, her granddaughter, Alexandria Hoth and her great-grandson, Hayden Hoth.

It is with great appreciation and grateful hearts that we thank all those who lovingly cared for Frances as she valiantly endured to the end.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Cache Valley Mortuary. A short graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 11:00am at the Hyde Park Cemetery, 400 East Center Street, Hyde Park, Utah. In case of inclement weather, services will be at Cache Valley Mortuary.

