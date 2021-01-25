Frank Lewis Hunsaker, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away at age 83 at home in Eagle Mountain, Utah, on January 20, 2021.

He was born in Richfield, Utah, to Lloyd and Thelma Hunsaker, the second of four children. Frank married Diane Barrett in 1961 in the Logan Temple.

Frank loved people and always found a way to connect with children, youth and anyone he met. He cherished service opportunities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including Scoutmaster; Branch President in Taos, New Mexico; Bishop in Eugene, Oregon; and Stake Patriarch in Eagle Mountain. He served in the California Mission from 1957 to 1959, and in the Tennessee Knoxville Mission with Diane from 2014 to 2015. His most recent church service as a Sealer in the Mount Timpanogos Temple was one of his greatest joys, forging deep friendships and blessing numerous families.

His childhood in Logan was adventurous playing cowboys and rodeos, scouting, riding and caring for horses, woodworking and rebuilding car engines. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Berlin Crisis of 1961 to 1962.

Frank graduated from Utah State University and he worked as a landscape architect with the U.S. Forest Service for 32 years. Each of his children was born in a different state as his career advancement included moves to Redlands and Sacramento, California; Taos, New Mexico; Tempe, Arizona; Ely, Nevada; Bellingham and Sedro-Woolley, Washington; Baker and Eugene, Oregon.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Hunsaker, their children Lynn Hunsaker, Boyd Hunsaker, Pam Peeler, and Linda Hunsaker; their 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and his sisters Ione Mortensen, Ann Marie Hall, and Carol Williams. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ginger Steensma.

A viewing will be held Saturday, January 23, 2021 from 12:00 noon to 2:00pm at the Kennekuk Ward building, 8273 North Simpson Springs Road, Eagle Mountain, Utah. Please click here for the Genius link to schedule a time to attend.

A memorial service with family members will be held at 2:00pm with broadcast via Zoom and may be viewed by clicking here.

A burial service will take place on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 11:00am at the Logan Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Anderson and Sons Mortuary.