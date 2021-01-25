Free rapid antigen testing taking place Friday and Saturday at Ridgeline High School

COVID-19 antigen test

MILLVILLE – This week the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) is offering free rapid antigen testing at several locations in Utah, including Ridgeline High School in Millville Friday and Saturday. New sites are targeted based on high positivity rates, fewer tests conducted and other surveillance data.

Anyone older than age five can get tested at these free testing clinics, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19. Registration is available at the site.

Testing at Ridgeline is Friday, Jan. 29 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 30 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As of Monday, there are 40 new positive coronavirus cases in northern Utah and 17,989 total cases in the Bear River Health District since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 664 patients in the district have been hospitalized: 468 in Cache County, 191 in Box Elder County and five in Rich County.

With five new coronavirus deaths reported in northern Utah Friday there have been 56 fatalities in the district including 31 in Box Elder County, 25 in Cache County and none in Rich County.

There are 16,480 patients in the district who have recovered among the 17,989 positive cases over the course of the pandemic.

Monday the state reported two coronavirus deaths to bring Utah’s 10-month total to 1,597.

Monday there were 859 new COVID-19 positive tests reported and with 4,174 people tested statewide that is a 20.5 percent positivity rate the last 24 hours. Since the start of the pandemic there have been 337,264 positive tests.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,763 a day while the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.2 percent.

Total vaccines administered in Utah reached 229,575 Monday which is 1,227 more than Sunday.

Monday, UDOH said nearly two million people have been tested in Utah (1,969,659).

There are 459 people currently hospitalized with COVID in Utah.

From Idaho the latest report indicates there are 159,506 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,669 COVID deaths in Idaho and exactly 1,000 positive tests in Franklin County, 323 positives in Bear Lake County and 297 in Oneida County.