Gary Richards Brown 73 passed away Thursday, January 21, 2021 at McKay Dee Hospital.

Gary was born September 17, 1947 in Logan, Utah a son of Robert Anderson Brown and Melva LaRee Richards Brown.

He was raised in Wellsville attended Wellsville Elementary and graduated from Sky View High School.

Gary married Patricia Ann Pett on August 26, 1966 in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised their family in Brigham City and moved to Perry in 1998.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Serving as Scout Master for 17 years, Sunday School President, Elders Quorum President, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, Ward Clerk (favorite calling) and Brigham City Temple Worker. He worked at Hill Air Force Base and received many awards.

Gary adored and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; he was the funniest Grandpa.

He was an avid BYU fan, he enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting with his sons, spending, time in the great outdoors with his boys. Spending time with family was the most important. He would do anything for his family. Gary had a great sense of humor and the ultimate teaser.

Surviving are his wife Patricia, children: Craig G. (Christina) Brown; Kenneth L. Brown; Douglas S. Brown and Stacie (Mark) Hankins; 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings: Von (Pat) Brown; Marsha (Roger) Clark; Kaylene Cunningham; Diana (Daryl) Cowley.

Preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert Lynn Brown and great-grandson Kamdyn Brown.

Special thanks to McKay Dee Hospital ICU for all their loving care of Gary.

Funeral services will be Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 2:00pm at the Perry 7th Ward Chapel, 2415 South Park Drive, Perry, Utah.

Those wishing to view the live stream of the services, please click here.

A viewing will be Thursday from 12:30 – 1:30pm at the Church.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.