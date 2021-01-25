Idaho man arrested following alleged domestic dispute in Richmond

Booking photo for Tracy M. Henrie (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

RICHMOND — A 33-year-old Preston, Idaho man is in jail after allegedly assaulting his estranged wife during a confrontation in Richmond earlier this month. Tracy M. Henrie was booked Friday night into the Cache County Jail, where he is temporarily being held on suspicion of aggravated assault and kidnapping offenses.

According to an arrest report, a couple called 911 on Jan. 18, stating they had witnessed a confrontation between Henrie and another woman, near 200 W. Main St. in Richmond. The witnesses said it appeared the alleged victim was being held against her will and tried to flee several times before being forced into an SUV that drove away.

Cache County sheriff’s deputies were able to obtain surveillance video from a nearby business.

The video footage showed a dark blue Dodge Durango following along the side of a woman. The vehicle stopped and Henrie got out and confronted her. He appeared to grab the female by the throat and pick her up, and force her into the passenger’s side of the SUV.

The video also showed the woman trying to fight her way out of the vehicle and attempting to flee several times as the argument continued.

Deputies distributed still shot photos of the confrontation and the video to other law enforcement agencies. Officers with the Preston City Police Department later identified Henrie as being the possible suspect. They also reported being called to a domestic dispute involving the same couple.

Deputies spoke to the alleged victim. She explained how she had been trying to get away from Henrie when he allegedly strangled her and forced her into the SUV in Richmond. The assault took place in the presence of three young juveniles.

Henrie was later arrested and is temporarily being held in jail without bail. He will likely be arraigned on formal charges in 1st District Court Monday afternoon.

will@cvradio.com