August 16, 1944 – January 22, 2021 (age 76)

In the early morning hours of Friday, January 22, 2021, Inge Friede Boeckmann Johnson passed from this life to join her parents Frederich Alwin Erich Boeckmann, and Friede Wilhelmine Elisabeth Meyer in heaven. Inge died from complications related to cancer at the age of 76.

Inge was born August 16, 1944, in Lubeck, Germany in the shadows and hardships of World War II. In her early teenage years, Inge emigrated from Germany to Montreal Canada with siblings Traute, Rosemary, and Ruth. It was in Montreal that Inge’s brother Michael and sister Annie were born. Inge loved her years in Montreal where their social lives revolved around their LDS ward activities. After living in Canada for several years the entire family was able to immigrate to the United States and settled in Salt Lake City, Utah.

It was in Salt Lake City that she met and married Phillip Dean Nelson and had three children Dean, Deanna, and Jennifer. Phil and Inge later divorced.

Inge married Larry Johnson on August 8, 1988. Larry and Inge were lovingly married for 32 years.

Inge will be remembered for her love of gardening, needlework, and love of art, and all things beautiful. Most of all she will be remembered for her kind heart. Many will remember her as the friend that loved unconditionally, someone that did not judge, and someone that accepted people for who they were. She touched many lives. She would happily give anything she had to help others.

Perhaps she is best described by her son-in-law Kelly Bassett who wrote “You may think you know what [unconditional love] means, trust me,… you don’t. But she does,.. she lives it as if there is no other way. She doesn’t know how to judge, except with love.”

Inge leaves behind, Larry Johnson (husband), children Dean and wife Maryann Nelson, Deanna and Kelly Bassett, and Jennifer and Bill Morey. She also leaves behind grandchildren Michelle Cole, Sarah Bassett, Danielle Bassett, Curtis Nelson, Kendall Nelson, Aidan Nelson, Elyse Nelson, Rayne Morey, and Ashlyn Morey. She also leaves her great-grandson, Luka Nelson who loves the stuffed bear great-grandma Inge gave him during his last visit. Inge also felt very blessed to have many “adopted” children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Inge is survived by her siblings: Traute Cross, Rosemary Brown, Ruth (Elmer) Inman, Michael (Julie) Boeckmann, and Annie (Paul) Gubler. Inge loved hosting family get-togethers. She was very fond of monthly family gatherings that would include her brother and sisters along with nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Box Elder Food Panty.

Even though Inge did not always have much, she would regularly donate to help others. You might also find ways to help someone in need and show them a little more kindness, a hug, or just listening to people without judging can bring light to people’s lives and make the world a better place. It is the best way you can help to fill what was lost.

