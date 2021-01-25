Kay Constance Allen

June 19, 1939 – January 21, 2021 (age 81)

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Kay Constance Jones Allen, 81, died on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Ogden Regional Medical Center.

She was born on June 19, 1939 in Ogden, Utah, a daughter of Frederick Stanley and Adaline Kathrine Scott Jones.

Connie graduated from Ogden High School in 1957. She married her sweetheart, Ronald Allen on June 1, 1957 in Brigham City, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple. He preceded her in death on October 30, 1998.

Connie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a member of the Brigham City 18th Ward, where she served in various callings. She was a member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers.

Connie worked at Brigham City Community Hospital as a dietician retiring in 1999. She also was an Avon Sales Representative,

She enjoyed reading, camping, writing poetry, cooking, sewing, but most of all she loved being with her family, grandkids and great-grandkids.

Surviving are her seven wonderful children: Ronald Scott Allen; Cathleen Kay Allen; Richard Floyd (Lorri) Allen; Gregg Weldon Allen (Susan); Laura Beth Burgett; Joseph Stanley (Danna) Allen; Thomas Evan Allen; 25 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; four siblings: Donald (Ann) Jones; Jeri (Larry) Shumway: Steve (Beth) Jones; Chris Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ronald; two grandsons, Richard Allen, Jr. and Nikolas Ray Allen; four siblings, Bobby Jones, Fredrick Jones Jr., Teri Viernow, Rusty Jones and Frederick Scott Jones.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00am at the Brigham City 18th LDS Ward Chapel, 895 North 625 West, Brigham City, Utah.

Click here to view additional details about Kay Constance’s Services, including any available live streams.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.