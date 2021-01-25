July 1, 1961 – January 18, 2021 (age 59)

“Kuster” Cory Glen Archibald, age 59 of Nibley, Utah, formerly of Wellsville, Utah, passed away on January 18, 2021, after a courageous battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease; in the home he built for the love of his life.

Kuster was born on July 1, 1961. He had an infectious laugh, unwavering work ethic and love for the outdoors. He would spend his days in the mountains with his loyal companion, Kridder. When he wasn’t out playing, he was finding any way to keep himself busy.

Some of his favorite memories included traveling with his two boys and exploring what nature had to offer them and Bonnie.

He was married to Bonnie on July 2, 1994 and especially loved their trips to Cascade Idaho, to stay at their family’s cabin for the 4th of July. He enjoyed fishing, hiking, collecting treasures, riding motorcycles, rock climbing, and finding a good book or manual to read.

His death was preceded by his wife Bonnie Irene Williams Archibald, his mother Miriam, and brother Dale. He is survived by his father Glen (Eve), sons Timothy and Christopher, granddaughters: Frankie, Aurora and Winter, sisters Karen and Jamie (Mike), and countless nieces and nephews.

To celebrate a free soul, a celebration of life will be held in August of 2021. Family members may be contacted for more information as it draws closer.