Logan School District recommends only one school for Dual Language Immersion

LOGAN – The debate over Dual Language Immersion (or DLI) in the Logan School District has been ongoing for over 10 months. The district has struggled to maintain appropriate numbers of students in its Spanish program at Bridger Elementary and its Portuguese program at Hillcrest Elementary. In March 2020, the district said it hoped to reach a decision before January 2021.

On January 22, 2021, Superintendent Frank Schofield notified parents in the district that the district’s administration has, in fact, made a recommendation to the Logan Board of Education: keep both programs but merge them into one school.

The district’s recommendation is that Hillcrest Elementary house both the Spanish and Portuguese DLI programs, beginning in August 2022. Busing will be provided in order to allow participation from students across the entire school district boundaries. Both Portuguese and Spanish will continue in their current locations, with new students added to 1st grade, for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to Schofield, some of the reasons for this proposal include:

The District’s desire to (provide) a stable, robust DLI program for all interested students

The desire to provide a strong DLI program while responding to current and projected enrollment increases in the Bridger, Ellis, and Woodruff neighborhoods

The need to address challenges related to the existence of a school-within-a-school magnet program, particularly with the enrollment restrictions of DLI

The Board of Education will discuss this DLI proposal during their meeting on January 26th, and will decide whether or not they are prepared to take action in their meeting on February 9th.