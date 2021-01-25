Marianne Louise Manning Simmons, 88, passed gently away of causes incident to age at the home of her daughter, Suzanne, in Avon, Utah, on January 22, 2021.

She lived a full and wonderful life filled with family, friends, fun and learning. Mom was born on September 26, 1932, in Ogden, Utah, the only child of Fredrick Alfred and Susie Estella Ehmann Manning.

She grew up on a dry farm in Pocatello Valley and a home in Tremonton, Utah. Mom graduated from Bear River High School and attended Utah State University.

Mom married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, W. Gerald Simmons, in 1952 in the Logan Temple. After Dad’s graduation from the University of Utah in 1954, they eventually made their home in Tremonton, where they resided for the rest of their lives, except for missionary service. They dearly loved the wonderful people of the Bear River Valley.

They had four children. Their oldest son, Dean, lost his life at age 9 in a tragic farm accident in 1962. Mom and Dad faced this painful loss with faith and endurance. From 1983-86, Mom served with Dad in the Illinois Chicago Mission. They loved the missionaries and Chicago. Later, they served as missionaries in Nauvoo and temple workers in Logan and Brigham City.

Mom loved to sing and sang in quartets and choirs for many years. She sewed, knitted, took painting, calligraphy and cooking classes, read constantly and loved to learn. Mom believed in service and felt the pain of the sad and the lonely.

Mom has had the most wonderful friends in the world, for which we will be eternally grateful. Mom loved Dad and her family dearly and gave her all to them. She has been a wonderful mother. We thank all those who have meant so much to her and to us.

She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Gerald, and children, Gary (Camille), Suzanne (Dana), David (Laurel), 14 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren.

Sadly, due to the COVID pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at the Tremonton Utah Stake Center, 660 North 300 East, Tremonton, Utah on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00am with the family gathering starting at 9:30am.

Services will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

We thank all who have made her life meaningful and Bonnie Johnson in hospice care who has lovingly guided her and us during her waning days.

