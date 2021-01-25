New car wash location raising funds for combat veteran

Cody Britton

LOGAN – Not only will Quick Quack Car Wash be celebrating the grand opening of their second location in Cache Valley, but will also be raising funds on Monday for a combat veteran suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

On Monday, January 25th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., customers will be able to receive the Best, or “Lucky Duck” Wash, for free at the new car wash located at 1224 North Main Street in Logan. While the car wash will be free, Quick Quack will be matching any donations made by customers during that time to benefit Cody Britton and his young family. Cody is a combat veteran who served seven tours overseas and suffers from PTSD. Two of his daughters have special needs and the funds raised on Monday will help pay for service dog training.

“We are honored to be able to help a veteran and his family during these challenging times,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash in a release. “While we love growing our brand of car washes in Utah and adding Logan to the list of communities we can serve, the favorite part of what we do, by far, is helping to change lives for the better.”

The Logan location is the company’s 27th in the state of Utah and the official grand opening begins January 27th. Another aspect of their grand opening celebration is giving away their best “Lucky Duck” car wash to every customer for 12 days, from January 27th through February 7th. Additionally, Quick Quack will also be awarding prizes of “Free Car Washes for a Year” to five lucky customers during the first hour of the Grand Opening on January 27th.