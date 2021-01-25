Paul E. Adams, of Brookville, Indiana and formally of Tremonton, Utah, was born on March 26, 1942 in Tremonton, Utah, a son to Thomas and Sarah Adams.

He married Lorna May Hunsaker on August 9, 1963 and together they raised 4 children.

Paul was employed by Thiokol as a material handler for over 30 years.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and served four full-time missions with his wife.

In Paul’s spare time he enjoyed collecting stamps and coins, recording music, and he loved trains.

On Friday, January 22, 2021, Paul passed away peacefully at home.

He will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 57 years, Lorna Adams; a daughter: Karla (Thaddeus) Ariens of Brookville, Indiana; two sons: Nolan (Linda) Adams of Salt Lake, Utah and Anthony Adams of Taylorsville, Utah; three granddaughters: Talia, Tori, and Terese; one grandson: Andrew; one great-grandchild; one sister, Beverly Barrera of Centerville, Utah; and one brother, LaVere Adams of St. George, Utah. Paul was preceded in death by both of his parents, as well as one daughter, Teresa Adams.

Paul will be laid to rest in Tremonton, Utah.

A public viewing will be held at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah on Monday, February 1, 2021 at 9:30- 10:30am. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am for family and invited guests.

The funeral service will be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.