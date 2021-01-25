Preliminary hearing set for Hyrum woman accused of multiple forgeries

Booking photo for Ana A. Martinez (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a 32-year-old Hyrum woman, accused of passing counterfeit money and using stolen credit cards.

Ana A. Martinez participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. She had been charged with six counts of forgery, three counts of possessing forgery devices, and one count of unlawful use of a financial card, all third degree felonies. She also faces six misdemeanors.

Public defender Joseph Saxton requested the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present their evidence in the four pending cases. A judge will also determine whether or not to bind Martinez over for trial.

Martinez was first arrested in September after deputies were called to a fast food restaurant in Hyrum. Employees reported that she had allegedly tried to pay for her food with $120 of counterfeit currency. Cashiers suspected the money was phony and stalled her food order until law enforcement could arrive.

Deputies questioned Martinez, who allegedly admitted to knowing the money was counterfeit. She had $421 worth of fake bills in her possession that she claimed to have stolen from someone in Las Vegas.

Martinez also claimed to have used counterfeit bills at a nearby convenience store.

On Nov. 13, deputies responded to a home in Lewiston. The resident reported that she had heard noises in the house and suspected that Martinez was trying to get inside. The woman said the suspect had lived there previously and was producing counterfeit money using a photocopier.

The arrest affidavit reports, deputies located Martinez asleep inside a parked car near the home. There was also drug paraphernalia and several white photocopiers near her. A driver’s license and two financial transaction cards belonging to other people, along with two counterfeit bills were also found.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Brandon Maynard set the preliminary hearing for Feb. 8.

On Jan. 19, co-defendant Omar Carillo-Delacruz waived his right to a preliminary hearing and accepted a plea deal. The 33-year-old Logan man is scheduled to be sentenced March 1.

Martinez is currently being held in jail without bail. She could face more than five years in prison if convicted.

