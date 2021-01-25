Preliminary hearing set for registered sex-offender suspected of exposing himself inside Logan store

Booking photo for William D. Joyner (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a 53-year-old North Logan man charged with allegedly exposing himself inside a local store. William D. Joyner was arrested in October.

Joyner participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. He was previously charged with two counts of lewdness involving a child, a third-degree felony.

Defense attorney Shannon Demler requested the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present their evidence in the case. A judge will then determine whether or not to bind Joyner over for trial. The hearing was scheduled for February.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to a retail/grocery store in October, after two girls claimed a man allegedly exposed and pleasured himself in the isle of the store. The children, ages 12 and 10-years-old, reported the incident.

Officers report they were later able to identify Joyner, who is a current registered sex offender.

According to court records, Joyner was convicted of similar lewd acts in 2014 and 2000.

Joyner is currently out of jail after posting $5,000 bail. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com