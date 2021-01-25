Robert Dean Fisher Jr., age 63, passed away on January 19, 2021, in the Banner Estrella Hospital of Phoenix, Arizona from complications of COVID-19. Robert was received back to his heavenly home by his parents Bob and Beryl Fisher and his two brothers Warren and Christopher Fisher.

He is survived his faithful wife Roxanne Fisher, their kids Robert Fisher III, Adam Fisher, Katie Hatch, Robyn Mather, Amy Fisher, Seth Fisher, Alaina Bradfield, Camille Fisher, and Emma Taylor, and his 33 grandchildren. As well by his siblings Sam Fisher, Martin Fisher, Lillie Ludwig, Diana Smith, and Robbie Fisher, of whom love him more than their words can explain.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho.

The services will be live streamed and can be viewed by clicking here.

Viewings will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and prior to the funeral from 9:30 – 10:30am at the mortuary.

Interment will be in the Franklin Idaho Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.