Sky View boys and Ridgeline girls stay atop Region 11 RPI rankings

LOGAN – Last week featured multiple overtime games and several other close finishes in Region 11 basketball for the boys, but victories by wide margins by the girls. Sky View’s overtime victory over Ridgeline helped the Bobcats retain Region 11’s highest RPI ranking, at #5 overall. And Logan’s triple overtime victory on the road at Green Canyon helped the Grizzlies retain their #6 overall ranking. But those are the only two Region 11 teams currently in the top 10 of the 4A rankings released Monday by the Utah High School Activities Association.

For the girls, the rankings are very similar to the week prior, only with Green Canyon and Logan swapping places at #5 and #6 respectively with Sky View remaining at #4. The Riverhawks also dropped from being the top team in 4A to #2. The Bear River Bears and Mountain Crest Mustangs each dropped a spot in the rankings, coming in at #11 and #13 respectively.

Boys Region 11 RPI Rankings:

#5 – Sky View (3-0, 10-3)

#6 – Logan (3-0, 10-3)

#11 – Green Canyon (1-2, 8-7)

#12 – Ridgeline (2-1, 7-8)

#14 – Bear River (1-2, 8-6)

#21 – Mountain Crest (0-3, 2-11)

BOYS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE THIS WEEK:

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Logan vs Bear River at 7 p.m. (the Logan broadcast begins at 6:50 p.m. on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, on the KVNU mobile app and streaming online here; the Bear River broadcast begins at 6:45 on 104.9 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here.)

Ridgeline vs Mountain Crest at 7 p.m. (the game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 104.5 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here; the game will also be broadcast on 107.7 FM and streaming online here.)

Green Canyon vs Sky View at 7 p.m. (the game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 100.9 FM and streaming online here; the game will also be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, on the 106.9 The FAN mobile app and streaming online here.)

Box Elder vs Bonneville at 7 p.m.

Preston vs Century at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28

West Side at Malad at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29

Ridgeline vs Logan at 7 p.m. (the game broadcast begins at 6:45 on 104.5 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here; the game will also be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, on the KVNU mobile app and streaming online here.)

Sky View vs Mountain Crest at 7 p.m. (the game broadcast begins at 6:45 p.m. on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, on the 106.9 The FAN mobile app and streaming online here; the game will also be broadcast on 107.7 FM and streaming online here.)

Bear River vs Green Canyon at 7 p.m. (the Bear River broadcast begins at 6:45 on 104.9 The Ranch, on the 104 The Ranch mobile app and streaming online here; the Green Canyon broadcast begins at 6:45 on 100.9 FM and streaming online here.)

Box Elder at Bountiful at 7 p.m.

Preston vs Pocatello at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30

West Side vs Soda Springs at 7:30 p.m.

Girls Region 11 RPI Rankings:

#2 – Ridgeline (2-0, 9-4)

#4 – Sky View (1-1, 9-3)

#5 – Logan (2-0, 8-3)

#6 – Green Canyon (1-1, 9-3)

#11 – Bear River (0-2, 5-9)

#13 – Mountain Crest (0-2, 5-8)

GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE THIS WEEK:

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Ridgeline vs Sky View at 7 p.m.

Logan vs Green Canyon at 7 p.m.

Bear River vs Mountain Crest at 7 p.m.

Box Elder at Bonneville at 7 p.m.

Preston at Burley at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Malad vs Soda Springs at 7 p.m.

Bear Lake vs Aberdeen at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 28

Sky View vs Green Canyon at 7 p.m.

Mountain Crest vs Ridgeline at 7 p.m.

Bear River vs Logan at 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 29

Rich at Intermountain Christian at 5 p.m.

Box Elder vs Bountiful at 7 p.m.

West Side vs Malad at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 30

Rich at Duchesne at 5:30 p.m.