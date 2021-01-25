Sylvan Mark and Jolene Purser Leishman Chugg

March 25, 1936 – January 9, 2021 (age 84) – Mark

January 17, 1936 – January 19, 2021 – (age 85) – Jolene

After more than 65 years of marriage, high school sweethearts, Sylvan Mark Chugg, age 84 and Jolene Purser Leishman Chugg, age 85, quietly passed away with COVID-19. Mark passed away on Saturday, January 9, 2021 and Jolene passed away on January 19, 2021.

Mark was born on 25 March 1936 in Logan, Utah, the 12th of 13 children born to William Duard Chugg and Lillie Elizabeth Frederick. Jolene was born on 17 January 1936 in Wellsville, Utah. Jolene was the 7th of eight children born to Irvin Cooper Leishman and Edith Deloris Purser.

Growing up, both Mark and Jolene spent many hours working on their family farms thus learning a great work ethic which they carried throughout their lives. They graduated together with the Class of 1954 from South Cache High School. Jolene was a member of the Sparta Pep Club and Band. Mark lived for sports. He participated in football, basketball and track.

They were married and sealed on 29 September 1955 in the Logan Utah Temple.

In 1957, Mark and Jolene made the difficult decision to leave their families and beautiful Cache Valley to move to the Northwest, where Mark secured employment with the Boeing Aircraft Company in Seattle, Washington. It proved to be a good decision. They were pioneers of the small but growing Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints congregation. They donated funds and helped in the construction of the Kent Ward building, and served faithfully in many callings for the church. Mark’s heart was always focused on the youth as he served in Young Mens’, Bishoprics, Bishop, and Stake Presidencies. Jolene served in the Primary, Young Women’s and Relief Society Organizations. Her greatest impact was with the Relief Society where she shared her talents and creativity with the women of her Ward and Stake as well as family and friends.

Mark and Jolene lived in Kent, Washington for 43 years raising their four children. They loved serving their neighbors and made many wonderful friends. They both loved to work in their yard, which was always kept immaculate and beautiful.

After 39 years, Mark retired as Director of Manufacturing Operations – Propulsions Systems Division. A year later in 1997 Mark and Jolene served an 18 month proselyting mission together for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the England Manchester Mission, which included many months in Wales.

After their mission they longed to return to Cache Valley and in 2000, they built a home in Garden City, Utah overlooking beautiful Bear Lake where they enjoyed hosting many gatherings with their children, siblings and friends.

Mark and Jolene later lived in American Fork, Utah where they were appreciated for their teamwork in sharing their homemade candy, ministering to their Families and serving the Single Young Adults They also spent many months in the warmth of Gilbert, Arizona spending time with family.

Mark and Jolene are survived by their four children, Debra Meyers, (Ray), American Fork, Utah; Kella Sue Scott, (Mike), Gilbert, Arizona; Gina Deloris Nelson, (Daniel), Kuna, Idaho; and Mark William Chugg, (Tami), Smithfield, Utah, their 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, as well as Mark’s Sisters, LuJean Toolson, Alta Burton, Connie Albretsen, Mary Beth Niederhauser and Jolene’s siblings, Wanda Gibbs, Grant Leishman, Gloria Wheatley, and Carolyn Olsen.

A Memorial Service for their family will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 1:00pm at Providence 4th & 8th Ward Chapel, in Providence, Utah.

Following the Service the Interment will take place at the Providence City Cemetery.

Masks and social distancing are required.

Services will be livestreamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.