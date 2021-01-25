Utah State gymnastics jumps three spots to No. 21 in national rankings

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s gymnastics team is ranked No. 21 in the country in the Road to Nationals rankings, which were released Monday.

The Aggies jumped three spots in the poll after posting a home-opening score of 196.225 last Friday night against Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference-rival Southern Utah.

All four teams in the MRGC are ranked in the top 25 this week. BYU, which pays a visit to Utah State on Friday, Jan. 29, at 7 p.m., at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, is No. 12, followed by SUU at No. 17, Boise State at No. 20 and the Aggies at No. 21.

Utah State also holds national rankings on two events. The Aggies are No. 15 on bars with a team average of 49.100 and No. 23 on vault with an average of 48.863.

Individually, senior Autumn DeHarde is tied for fifth nationally on beam with an average of 9.925, while sophomore Maia Fishwick is tied for 17th on bars (9.875).

Fishwick earned the title on bars against the Flippin’ Birds with a personal-best 9.950, which is tied for third-all time in school history. Her 9.950 is tied for the third-highest score in the nation on the event this season.

DeHarde, making her season debut last Friday against SUU, captured the beam title with a 9.925, which is tied for eighth all-time in school history. The native of Sussex, Wis., now has 22 career titles, including a school-record 13 on beam. Her 9.925 on the event is tied for the 11th-highest score in the nation this year.

Both DeHarde and Fishwick were honored by the MRGC following their respective performances against the Flippin’ Birds. DeHarde was named the conference’s Beam Specialist of the Week, while Fishwick garnered co-Bars Specialist of the Week accolades.