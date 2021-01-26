After having to cancel last year, a popular summer kick-off event on-track for this year

Summerfest 2019

LOGAN — Another event affected last year by the coronavirus was the Summerfest Arts and Music Faire, but the big kick-off to summer event is scheduled for this coming June. On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, executive director Elaine Thatcher said it’s an exciting thing to announce.

“Oh yeah, last year it was so hard. Probably one of the hardest things about it was that all of the artists who come and sell their wares at Summerfest, they really took a hit last year because so many fairs cancelled. They really lost a lot of income, it was just hard on them, and, of course, it’s just a great gathering place for all of us. It’s at that time of year when we really are excited to welcome summer,” said Thatcher.

Because no one knows what is going to happen with the pandemic and how quickly vaccinations proceed, she is cautiously excited about Summerfest 2021.

She said, as usual, it will be held Father’s Day weekend – June 17 through 19th. But not the usual, the event will have a different venue.

“But one big change for this year is we’re going to not be on Tabernacle Square, we’re going to be at the (Cache County) fairgrounds this year. That is because the LDS Tabernacle in Logan is going to be undergoing some major renovations, seismic retro-fitting and all kinds of things. So we can’t be on the grounds this year and possibly next year as well. We don’t know that yet.”

The faire was held at the fairgounds about a dozen years ago. She says she thinks some of the artists might be concerned that people won’t be aware as they won’t see it downtown and so won’t come.

But Thatcher said that Mayor Holly Daines has promised to allow them a variance on signage along Main street to get the word out and aim people, who don’t know Logan well, aimed in the right direction.

The organization will be working with the Bear River Health Department to determine the safety precautions that must be taken in order to hold the event.

But the deadline is coming soon for applications for 2021. For all artists, performers and food vendors it will end on February 7-th . More information can be found at www.logansummerfest.com

AUDIO: Summerfest executive director Elaine Thatcher on For the People on 1/26/21

