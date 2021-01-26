Constance (Connie) Pearl Jensen Simcox Clement

Our patient loving mother, grandmother, special aunt and friend Constance Pearl Jensen Simcox Clement, 97, passed away on January 25, 2021 at the home of her daughter in Bear River City, Utah, surrounded with love from her family.

Connie, as she was preferred to be called, was born on December 31, 1923 in Brigham City, Utah to Kenneth Samuel and Elsie Rosetta Spencer Jensen, the oldest of two children. She was reared and educated in Brigham City, a member of the B’Etts, Boomerang Staff, and Band before graduating from Box Elder High School.

After attending Utah State Agricultural College for one year, she married Howard G. Simcox Jr. on June 28, 1944. They were blessed with three children and made their home in Brigham City.

Connie was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and served on the Peach Queen pageant for several years. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints 9th Ward.

During her life Connie worked at Ogden Supply Depot, Family Auto Club Insurance, owned and managed the Mode O’ Day dress shop, worked alongside her husband and children as they owned and operated Ken Jensen’s Market, and secretary for Molgard Law Offices.

However, her greatest love was her family, they always came first. She enjoyed visiting and camping with them, preserved their memories by taking numerous pictures, and enjoyed family history.

Howard passed away on December 17, 1992, after 48 years together. Connie married Lee Ellis Clement on August 19, 1994. Their marriage added four more children to Connie’s life; she always wanted a large family. Lee and Connie enjoyed 13 winters in St. George and a total of 21 years together. Lee passed away on January 4, 2016.

Surviving are children: Carol Andreasen; Robert (Linda) Simcox; Kenneth (Cindy) Simcox; step-children: Scott Clement; Joni (Jonathan) Prince; Craig Clement; 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by both husbands, parents, brother Sterling Jensen, son-in-law Alan Andreasen, step-son Gary Clement, two grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 11:00am at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Those wishing to view the live stream of the Services, please click here.

A viewing will be held from 9:30 – 10:30am prior to services. Due to COVID-19 social distancing and masks are required.

Interment in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.