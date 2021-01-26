D. Marcel Beckstead passed away on January 23, 2021 at his home in Clifton, Idaho with our mother, his loving wife of 65 years by his side.

Our father was born in West Jordan, Utah on May 25, 1934 to E. Glen Beckstead and Leona Thayne. He was the 5th in a family of 6 children.

Raised on his father’s dairy farm he enjoyed thinning beets, cutting hay with an old horse drawn mower, milking cows and riding his horse Ginger.

Dad graduated from Jordan High School then went on to further his education in agriculture at Utah State Agricultural College graduating in 1956.

He married Sue McMullin in the Salt Lake City Temple in 1955 and together they raised 8 children and countless jersey cows.

In 1975 Dad moved his family and dairy business from West Jordan, Utah to Clifton, Idaho. With hard work and determination, he and his 4 sons worked together to build a successful dairy business.

He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in numerous bishoprics as councilor and as a bishop.

Dad was a great example to his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved dearly. He taught us the value of hard work, honesty and the importance of a strong testimony of Jesus Christ.

Dad is survived by his wife Sue; his children; Robert (Lori) Beckstead, Dee (Nancy) Beckstead, Shorty (Sherlauna) Beckstead, Susan (Lamont) Doney, Dana (Clark) Cox, Deon (Stacy) Moser, Wayne (Jane) Beckstead and Marla (Dave) Bartholomew. He is also survived by his younger sister Sally (Ray) Hunsaker.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 11:00am in the Clifton LDS Chapel, 170 West 1st North, Clifton, Idaho.

Services will be streamed live and may be viewed by clicking here.

A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:00 – 10:30am.

Interment will be in the Clifton Cemetery.

We love and miss you Dad! 21. Thank you for your example.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.