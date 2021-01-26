October 16, 1949 – January 25, 2021 (age 71)

On January 25, 2021 Darlene Layne returned home to her Heavenly Father.

Darlene was born October 16, 1949 in Lewiston, Utah to Raymond and Helen Layne she was the 3rd of 6 children.

Darlene was a momma’s girl, she loved staying inside with her mom. Which helped her to learn to be the fun and loving mother and grandmother she became.

Darlene married Gene R. Williams and together they had 6 children. She later married Ron Krauter together they had 1 son.

Darlene retired from Pepperidge Farm where she worked for 22 years.

She loved camping and fishing, watching and going to the Aggie football games. She loved her calling in the nursery, she loved helping and serving everyone around her. In recent years she has spent many hours volunteering at the Cache Valley Food Pantry.

Her greatest love and Joy was spending time with her 7 children, 31 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, Many nieces and nephews. She lived for all the children in her life.

Darlene was loved by all, she always saw the good in people and the bright side of everything. She had a smile and laugh that was contagious.

She was proceeded in death by her son Brad L. Williams, her mom and dad and her brother Bob Layne.

She is survived by her children Bob (Christie) Williams, Michael Williams, Christine (Mike) Bills, Brian (Rochelle) Williams, Dale (Chelsea) Williams, and RonDel (Heather) Krauter. 1 sister, Joanne Layne, 3 brothers Farrell (Laura) Layne, Dennis (Marion) Layne, Ellis (Kim) Layne.

A Viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at 5:00 – 5:45pm at Sunset Valley Mortuary, 1950 North Main Street, Logan, Utah. Followed by a memorial service at 6:00pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sunset Valley Mortuary.