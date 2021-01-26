July 12, 1949 – January 21, 2021 (age 71)

Don M. Jensen, age 71 died in Preston, Idaho on January 21, 2021.

He was born in Logan, Utah on July 12, 1949 to the parents of Lorenzo Hyrum Jensen and Retta Mathews. He grew up on a small family owned farm with his parents and seven siblings.

When Don was living in Paul, Idaho as a dairyman at Mays Dairy, he met a beautiful woman named Janet Hawkes and they were married in 1970. Through this marriage was born his two sons Robert and Ray Jensen.

In his later years he moved to Hyrum, Utah and began working as a well driller. Don was one of the hardest working men and was proud of everything he had. He was the guy you would call anytime you needed a helping hand; he would never say no to someone in need.

Don Jensen was preceded in death by his parents Lorenzo and Retta Jensen, as well as his brother Reed Jensen.

He is survived by his sister Georgia Mattson, brother Alan and (Mary) Jensen, his sister Joy and (Delwyn) Friedli, brother Leon and (Laura) Jensen, sisters Hollie Peterson and Darcie Tew. Don is also survived by his two step-sons Gordon and DeeLynn West, and sons Robert and (Darcie) Jensen and Ray and (Jennifer) Jensen along with his three grandsons and two granddaughters.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Sunset Valley Mortuary, 1950 North Main Street, Logan, Utah. The viewing will be at 11:00am – 12:00 noon. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm.

All flowers and donations can be sent to Sunset Valley Mortuary at 1950 North Main in Logan, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sunset Valley Mortuary.