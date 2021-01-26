December 19, 1934 – January 19, 2021 (age 86)

Edward J. Skrobiszewski (Ski), 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 after a brief battle with COVID-19.

He was born in Portsmouth, Virginia on December 19, 1934 to Ladislaus (Russell) and Marie Zawada Skrobiszewski. Ed was the oldest of six children growing up in Chesapeake, Virginia attending St. Paul’s Catholic School and working as a Co-op student at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard to pay for his education as he worked to earn his Mechanical Engineering Degree from Virginia Tech. He served in the US Navy Reserves while going to college.

Ski’s career as an engineer began in Andover, Massachusetts where he worked at the US Army Missile. He then, worked for NASA-National Aeronautics and Space Administration in Huntington Beach, California as a Project Engineer. Leaving California, he moved to Huntsville, Alabama to work at Marshall Space Flight Center as a Space Shuttle Task Team Member. When the NASA Resident Manager position opened up at ATK/Thiokol, he took the opportunity and moved out to Utah, but was still based out of Marshall Space Flight Center. Edward had a strong sense for civic duty and served as a council member on the Perry City Council and later became Mayor of Perry City for two terms.

Edward could fix anything: cars, electronics of any sort and computers. He was a voracious reader, had an amazing mind and loved learning new things. He enjoyed building RC airplanes and flying them and he loved building and launching rockets with his kids. He will be fondly remembered as a loving father, grandpa, brother, husband, uncle and friend to many.

Edward married Sally Keenan and they shared a beautiful life together for 37 years. He was a long-time parishioner at St. James the Just Catholic Church in North Ogden, Utah.

Edward is survived by his son, Steven Skrobiszewski, daughter, Jean (Justin) Dolling; step-daughter, Kim (Ron) Gallegos; step-daughter, Kelly Keenan, brother John (Joan) Skrobiszewski, brother Francis (Michele) Skrobiszewski, 9 nieces and nephews, 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Edward was preceded in death by his sister Claire, his parents, brother Laddy and sister-in-law Mitchie Skrobiszewski, sister Marie and brother-in-law Bob Dudley, granddaughter Christina Keenan Marriott and his wife, Sally A. Skrobiszewski.

The family wishes to express our gratitude for the excellent care and service the MacKay Dee Hospital team provided to save his life. Special thanks to all the friends, family and neighbors who supported us during this time while Ski and Sally were in the hospital.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Henry’s Catholic Church, 380 South 200 East, Brigham City, Utah on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00am. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the service attendance will be limited to 50 people. Wearing of masks and social distancing will be expected.

The service will also be live streamed and may be viewed by clicking here.

Graveside Services will follow at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Catholic Foundation of Utah for the Christina Marriott Endowment Fund. Write checks out to Catholic Foundation of Utah and specify that it goes to the Christina Marriott Endowment Fund. Send to: Catholic Foundation of Utah, 27 C Street, Salt Lake City, UT, 84103. Each year, this endowment provides scholarships to students attending St. Joseph’s Catholic High School.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.