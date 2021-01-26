Fire fighters conducting prescribed burns in Logan Canyon

Slash piles in Logan Canyon (Courtesy: US Forest Service).

LOGAN — Motorists driving through Logan Canyon, US-89, may notice areas of smoke Wednesday, as authorities clear dead timber in two locations. The smoke will be coming from several prescribed burns taking place.

In a press release, the Logan Ranger District reported fire personnel are planning to burn several slash piles in the Tony Grove area. A second prescribed burn will also take place near the Right Hand Fork trailhead.

Slash piles are made up of timber and underbrush that were cleared and gathered. Burning them now is safest since temperatures are cold and flames are contained by the snow.

Those traveling through the canyon don’t need to call 911 and report the smoke because the state will have people attending to both fires.

During the prescribed burns, crews will be limiting access to the remote areas where the fires are burning.

The ranger district said Wednesday’s prescribed burn will help reduce hazardous fuels in both areas. The burns are contingent on the weather.

