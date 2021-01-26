Governor Cox approves vaccine transfer from pharmacies to Utah Department of Health

Coronavirus vaccines

Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox Tuesday directed the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) to transfer doses of COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacy partners at CVS and Walgreens to other vaccine providers in the state.

CVS and Walgreens agreed to transfer 28,275 doses to UDOH to be distributed throughout the state. Already an initial shipment of 8,775 doses arrived in Utah this week and the remaining 19,500 doses will be available to be ordered this week, with shipment next week.

With the vaccine supply they have on hand, Walgreens and CVS will continue all scheduled vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities in the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the transfer of these doses.

Statewide testing in the 24 hours since Monday found 1,411 new positive cases statewide and with 9,291 people tested the 24-hour positivity rate is 15.2 percent.

Tuesday the state reported 1,613 total coronavirus deaths which includes 17 found since Monday. (Four of the newly reported deaths are cases that occurred in December, 2020.)

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,778 a day and the rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.1 percent.

There have been 237,637 total vaccines administered, which is 8,062 more than Monday.

The Tuesday report from the Bear River Health Department indicates 79 new coronavirus cases in northern Utah and a new total of 18,068 in the district since the pandemic started.

A total of 671 patients in the district have been hospitalized and there are 16,567 who have recovered among the 18,068 total cases in the BRHD.

There are now 452 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and total hospitalizations since the outbreak have reached 13,137.

Tuesday the state reported 338,675 positive cases over the course of the pandemic and 1,978,950 people tested.

The latest Idaho update indicates there are 160,033 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 1,681 deaths in Idaho with exactly 1,003 positive tests in Franklin County, 324 positives in Bear Lake County and 297 in Oneida County.