November 30, 1942 – January 25, 2021 (age 78)

Herbert Ben Hess passed away January 25, 2021 surrounded by family in Malad, Idaho.

Herb was born November 30, 1942 in Seattle, Washington to Herbert Arthur Hess and Alta Evelyn John.

Herb was married to the love of his life, Sherry, on January 31, 1981. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on October 4, 2007.

He will be rejoining his daughter Michelle Isaacson.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry, and his children: Lori (Jim) Holman, Chad (Cindy) Hess, Amy Isaacson, Mike (Kim) Hess, Leland Hess, Willis Huber, and many grandchildren.

He was an avid trapper, hunter and golfer. He loved golfing with his children and teaching his grandchildren how to hunt.

He enjoyed his church calling; helping fellow members with their genealogy and community service projects. He had an infectious smile and always joked.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 12:00 noon at the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad City, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 11:00am – 12:00 noon.

Following the funeral, graveside services will be held at the St. John Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.