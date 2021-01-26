Logan man pleads guilty to additional forgery crimes

Booking photo for Jason M. Schaub (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 35-year-old Logan man has confessed to more forgery crimes in an effort to avoid being sentenced to prison. Jason M. Schaub has been in the Cache County Jail since his most recent arrest in December.

Schaub appeared for a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He accepted another plea deal, pleading guilty to one count of forgery, a third-degree felony.

Public defender Mike McGinnis explained that as part of the deal, prosecutors decided to drop a remaining charge against Schaub. They also agreed to recommend that the sentence of the new case run concurrently with the other cases they had previously pleaded guilty too.

During the past year, Schaub passed multiple fraudulent checks. He would give the checks to people, asking them to cash them, giving him the money. He would then cancel the checks, leaving the victims who cashed them out the funds.

Schaub was previously given the opportunity to participate in Drug Court, a courtroom program supervised by a judge. During the program, participants undergo treatment and counseling, make regular appearances before the judge, submit to frequent and random drug tests, and are monitored by probation officers. The program usually takes several years to complete and could keep him from a lengthy jail sentence for the pending charges.

Court records show, Schaub failed to appear for a Drug Court hearing Dec. 15, prompting Judge Brian Cannell to expel him from the program and issue a warrant for his arrest.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck accepted Schaub’s plea deal and ordered him to appear for sentencing Feb. 22. A presentence report has been ordered to be completed about Schaub’s criminal history.

will@cvradio.com